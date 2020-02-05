Media player
Plastic waste: The Hampshire Refillery drops in on customers
Natalie Heys got so fed up seeing plastic waste whenever she took her dog for a walk, she decided to do something about it.
Last August, the Hampshire Refillery was born, a mobile, not-for-profit refillable shop, operated out of her home in Eastleigh.
Natalie works for free, transporting large containers of household products like washing up liquid, fabric softener and shower products around in her van.
Customers then bring jars and bottles to be refilled, helping to reduce their plastic waste.
Video journalist: Emily Ford
05 Feb 2020
