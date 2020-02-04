Large blaze engulfs industrial units in Aldershot

Media player
The fire started in a workshop of a garage in a residential area
Firefighters are tackling a large blaze at a group of industrial units in Aldershot.
Smoke can be seen for several miles as more than 60 firefighters tackle the blaze.
Nearby homes have been evacuated.
Video: Rebecca Williams (this video has no sound)
04 Feb 2020
