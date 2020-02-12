'We're not vigilantes': The public on patrol

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
On patrol with the public 'policing' their community
Members of the public are leaving the comfort and safety of their homes to walk the streets in the hope of cutting crime.
A BBC South investigation has found a number of communities carrying out their own night-time patrols.
It comes at a time when more towns and cities are hiring professional security firms, to tackle low-level criminality and anti-social behaviour.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to recruit an extra 20,000 police officers in England and Wales.
A film by Ben Moore and Nikki Mitchell
12 Feb 2020
