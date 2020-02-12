'We're not vigilantes': The public on patrol

Video

Members of the public are leaving the comfort and safety of their homes to walk the streets in the hope of cutting crime.

A BBC South investigation has found a number of communities carrying out their own night-time patrols.

It comes at a time when more towns and cities are hiring professional security firms, to tackle low-level criminality and anti-social behaviour.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced plans to recruit an extra 20,000 police officers in England and Wales.

A film by Ben Moore and Nikki Mitchell