'Seeing someone cradling a newborn is traumatic'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
IVF treatment: Couple call for parents' mental health support
For Vicky and Jamie Mogridge-Percy it's been a long and at times painful journey to have a baby.
The couple, from Southampton, are now the proud parents of three-month-old Arthur, but they wish more had been done to support their mental health during fertility treatment.
Now they've spoken out about the toll it took on them as a couple and why they feel more should be done for those going through IVF.
A film by David Allard and Emily Ford
-
15 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-51492002/ivf-treatment-couple-call-for-parents-mental-health-supportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window