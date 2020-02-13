Video

A suspected tornado has left a trail of wreckage to homes and gardens on the Isle of Wight.

A man suffered head injuries when large stones were blown through the roof of his flat in Cowes.

John Hutchinson, MeteoGroup forecaster, said: "There are indications that it might have been a tornado but at present we cannot say definitively if it was a tornado or straight line winds."

Kelvin Salter said the sound of the possible tornado was picked up on his CCTV camera.