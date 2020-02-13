Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Isle of Wight 'tornado' picked up on CCTV camera
A suspected tornado has left a trail of wreckage to homes and gardens on the Isle of Wight.
A man suffered head injuries when large stones were blown through the roof of his flat in Cowes.
John Hutchinson, MeteoGroup forecaster, said: "There are indications that it might have been a tornado but at present we cannot say definitively if it was a tornado or straight line winds."
Kelvin Salter said the sound of the possible tornado was picked up on his CCTV camera.
13 Feb 2020
