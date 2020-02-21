The blind astronomer who shares his love of space

Media player
Blind Portsmouth astronomer shares his love of space
When Nic Bonne was a child his face would be pressed against the television screen staring at images from space.
He now works as an astronomer at the University of Portsmouth, where being blind doesn't stop him from following his life-long interest.
He uses 3D-printed models represent the light being emitted by far off objects.
He also runs stargazing events to encourage more people to follow his passion.
Video journalist: Robyn Montague
21 Feb 2020
