Aerial video shows boat carrying illegal migrants

Video

Video has been released of the moment Border Force officers chased and intercepted a motor cruiser carrying eight Albanian migrants trying to enter the UK illegally.

Charles Lynch, 64, who claimed to be Wolfram Steidl, was caught off the coast of West Sussex last November and admitted assisting unlawful immigration in December.

They discovered the five men, two women and a child onboard and escorted the motor cruiser into Portsmouth.

The National Crime Agency revealed Lynch, of no fixed address, had absconded from Maidstone Prison in 1992.

He was jailed for three years and eight months at Portsmouth Crown Court.