'I can't walk, but I can fly'

Stuart Miller may not be able to walk, but he can fly.

The trainee pilot, from Basingstoke in Hampshire, has been using a wheelchair since sleep-walking out of a fourth floor window when he was eight years old.

He's been training for his pilot's licence with the help of charity Aerobility at Blackbushe airport.

Stuart loves to fly and says: "Once you're up in the air, there's no disability."

See more on Inside Out South on BBC One in the south of England on Monday 16 March at 19:30 GMT and on BBC iPlayer here.