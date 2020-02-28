Great-great-grandmother celebrates '25th' birthday

Media player
Portsmouth centenarian celebrates '25th' birthday on leap year
A party has been thrown for a woman born 100 years ago who has only had an actual birthday every four years.
Doris Cleife will hit the milestone on Leap Day - 29 February - which is only the 25th time she has been able to celebrate on her actual birthday.
Her family and staff at her Portsmouth housing complex organised a surprise party.
28 Feb 2020
