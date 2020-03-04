Video

Not everybody has access to a psychologist's therapy room for support with mental health, so Julie Smith is offering help through the social media app TikTok.

She hopes by sharing guidance she can help people to help themselves.

TikTok, a video-sharing site launched in 2017, is predominantly popular with younger users.

Since Dr Smith, who is based in Romsey, Hampshire, published her first TikTok video three months ago, her messages have been viewed more than 300,000 times.

Video Journalist: Adam Paylor