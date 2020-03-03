Media player
Violent Hampshire gang attack on watch dealers captured on CCTV
A gang of five masked men have been captured on CCTV violently robbing a couple in their driveway.
Watch dealers Giles and Eli Waite had driven back to their home in Stopples Lane, Lymington, moments before the attack last Thursday night.
Mrs Waite suffered a fractured jaw when she was punched in the face.
Her husband said the "botched robbery" netted the gang only two watches, worth about £200 together.
Hampshire police has appealed for witnesses. No arrests have been made.
03 Mar 2020
