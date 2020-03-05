Video

A stunned Flybe pilot was given the news the company had gone into administration by a BBC reporter after landing at Southampton Airport on Wednesday night.

Captain Ben Wing said he had heard nothing from the airline about its collapse after piloting one of the company's last flights from Belfast.

Flybe's collapse has put 2,000 jobs at risk, after a bid for fresh financial support failed.

Captain Wing said: "It's been years and years of bad management. The current guys that have come in have tried to do their best, but I think too much had gone before."

Reporter: Talia Slack