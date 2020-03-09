Media player
'I've got stronger and more confident'
Zoe is 11-years-old and she is also a metre tall.
She wanted to share her story about how having dwarfism affects her everyday life. She thinks there are some positives and it has made her stronger.
Her form of dwarfism is called Spondyloepiphyseal dysplasia congenita (SEDC) and affects the way her bones grow.
She is one of the finalists in the BBC's Young Reporter Competition.
You can find stories by other young people on the BBC Young Reporter website.
09 Mar 2020
