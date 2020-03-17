'I can't walk, but I can fly'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'I can't walk, but I can fly'

Trainee pilot, Stuart Miller from Basingstoke in Hampshire, may not be able to walk - but he can fly.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 17 Mar 2020