Coronavirus: Trauma cleaner 'busiest they've ever been'
It's not just health workers tackling coronavirus on a daily basis.
Specialist cleaners like Jim Gildea are working long hours decontaminating surgeries, wards, offices, factories and public buildings after suspected cases of coronavirus are reported.
Jim and his team at Total Trauma Cleaning in Gosport, Hampshire are working 14 to 17 hour long days to keep up with demand across the county.
22 Mar 2020
