Video

A man says his doctor son is "physically, mentally and emotionally shattered" after his hospital was overwhelmed with coronavirus patients.

Kevin, from Ryde, on the Isle of Wight, told a phone-in on BBC Radio Solent his son was self-isolating with suspected Covid-19 virus after treating patients at the hospital in west London.

He called the Pat Sissons show after hearing a previous caller say that she was ignoring lockdown rules.

He later declined to name the hospital and said his son was too unwell to comment himself.