Street sings happy birthday to eight-year-old

A street currently under lockdown due to the coronavirus outbreak has come together to sing happy birthday to an eight-year-old girl.

Residents of Cobden Gardens in Bitterne Park, Southampton, came up with the idea after Sophia's parents mentioned it was their daughter's birthday in a community WhatsApp chat..

People living nearby gathered in their front gardens or opened their windows to sing to Sophia at 10:00 GMT, with a local music teacher joining in on the trumpet.