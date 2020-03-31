Media player
Coronavirus: Submarine captain’s advice on social isolation
Ryan Ramsey knows what it's like to self-isolate.
He was the captain of the nuclear submarine HMS Turbulent between 2008 and 2011 and once spent 286 days at sea without seeing the sky.
The Gosport-based consultant says conflict management is key to surviving time in confined spaces and has five top tips to help see you through.
Video journalist: Ben Moore
31 Mar 2020
