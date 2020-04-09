blood donation
Coronavirus: How has donating blood changed?

Regular blood donors are being encouraged to keep their appointments despite the outbreak of coronavirius.

Blood donation centres such as the one at Southampton University Hospital have introduced new safety measures to deal with the crisis.

They include increasing social distancing, more cleaning and sanitising of hands and equipment, and no longer serving hot drinks.

The NHS has said that blood stocks are currently "good".

