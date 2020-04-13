Coronavirus: 'Where to start but the deep end?'

Video

Medical student Molly Dineen was supposed to be in New York on a medical elective when the coronavirus outbreak changed everything.

Now the 24-year-old from Winchester, Hampshire, is preparing to graduate early so she can help doctors working on the front line fighting the pandemic.

The University of Exeter student says she is ready to get 'stuck in' and feels it's a privilege to be able to help people at this time.

Molly is among hundreds of Interim Foundation Doctors who will join the NHS early, in a bid to relieve pressure on more experienced doctors tackling the pandemic.

Video journalist: Emily Ford