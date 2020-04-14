Video

An intensive care nurse has written and performed a poem explaining what it is like to work in the NHS during the coronavirus outbreak.

Tori Wills is a sister at Southampton General Hospital and was on the front line as the first cases came in, although she can no longer work directly on the ward because of her own health conditions.

Explaining why she wrote and published the poem on social media she said: "The experiences and feelings in the poem are an accurate portrayal of both mine and my colleagues' experiences.

"My colleagues are literally risking their lives, which was something they did not sign up to do."