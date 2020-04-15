'I'm cleaning the city to help stop coronavirus'

Media player
Coronavirus: Southampton team sanitises city centre
A cleaning company has started sanitising public spaces free of charge in a bid to help stop the spread of coronavirus.
Jake Anthony, 27, and his friends have volunteered to clean areas of Southampton city centre still used by the public, like bus stops and post boxes.
He has also sanitised public areas at Southampton General Hospital.
At the moment, Public Health England advises decontamination only where there has been a possible or confirmed case of the virus.
