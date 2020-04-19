'Why am I having disturbed sleep during lockdown?'
Coronavirus: Oxford professor on sleep during lockdown

For many people lockdown has led to disturbed sleep, insomnia and vivid dreams.

Professor Colin Espie, a professor of sleep medicine at the University of Oxford, says it is an understandable response to the coronavirus pandemic.

One person who has been experiencing difficulty sleeping is Jane from Southampton, so she made a film of a typical night for Prof Espie to watch.

A film by Jane Goddard and Richard George

