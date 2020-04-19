'Why am I having disturbed sleep during lockdown?'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Oxford professor on sleep during lockdown
For many people lockdown has led to disturbed sleep, insomnia and vivid dreams.
Professor Colin Espie, a professor of sleep medicine at the University of Oxford, says it is an understandable response to the coronavirus pandemic.
One person who has been experiencing difficulty sleeping is Jane from Southampton, so she made a film of a typical night for Prof Espie to watch.
A film by Jane Goddard and Richard George
-
19 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-52322502/coronavirus-oxford-professor-on-sleep-during-lockdownRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window