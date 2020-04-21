Running safely during the coronavirus outbreak

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Running safely during the outbreak
As restrictions as a result of the coronavirus pandemic continue, many people are asking how they can run more safely.
Some parks and outdoor areas around the UK have been closed to stop people congregating, but the official advice is that people can take one form of exercise a day.
We asked a GP, an etiquette expert and a microbiologist what measures people can take to limit the potential exposure to coronavirus.
A film by Laura Ancell and Richard George
This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.
-
21 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-52351992/coronavirus-running-safely-during-the-outbreakRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window