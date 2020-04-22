'My 99-year-old auntie recovered from coronavirus'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Hampshire woman, 99, survives Covid-19
A 99-year-old woman is recovering at home after being admitted to hospital with coronavirus.
Carrie Pollock tested positive at the Queen Alexandra Hospital, Portsmouth, in early March after she was admitted with hallucinations and suspected pneumonia.
The former Special Branch officer is now back at home in Hayling Island with her family and says she's feeling "much better".
A film by Abby Newbery
22 Apr 2020
