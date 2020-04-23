Care home staff live in tents to protect residents

Video

Staff at a care home have moved into tents to shield vulnerable residents from the coronavirus outbreak.

The Victoria House Care Home in Ryde on the Isle of Wight has taken steps to protect its 20 residents, aged between 82 and 103.

Nine of the 31 staff have left their partners, families and children to isolate at the home, which now has a policy of "no one in and no one out".

A film by Ben Moore and Talia Slack

