Care home staff live in tents to protect residents

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Isle of Wight care workers live in tents
Staff at a care home have moved into tents to shield vulnerable residents from the coronavirus outbreak.
The Victoria House Care Home in Ryde on the Isle of Wight has taken steps to protect its 20 residents, aged between 82 and 103.
Nine of the 31 staff have left their partners, families and children to isolate at the home, which now has a policy of "no one in and no one out".
A film by Ben Moore and Talia Slack
Watch more personal stories during the coronavirus outbreak: Your Coronavirus Stories
-
23 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-52379392/coronavirus-isle-of-wight-care-workers-live-in-tentsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window