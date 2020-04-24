Media player
Coronavirus: Portsmouth care home adapts to lockdown
Staff at a Portsmouth care home have said some residents have been left feeling abandoned because they cannot understand the coronavirus restrictions.
Relatives are no longer able to visit the 30 residents of the Home of Comfort charity home in Southsea, so staff have been arranging video calls with their families.
But some older people with dementia have not been able to understand the situation, staff said.
A film by Richard George
