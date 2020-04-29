'Our animals really miss the visitors'
Video

Coronavirus: Behind the scenes at the Wartime Farm

A farm featured in a BBC documentary series has opened its virtual doors to show what life is like during lockdown.

The assistant farm ranger at Manor Farm in Botley, 19-year-old Jessica Dobson, is working with a limited number of staff while it remains closed to visitors.

The site was featured in Wartime Farm, a historical documentary series that showed the running of a farm during World War Two.

A film by Richard George

  • 29 Apr 2020
