'Our animals really miss the visitors'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Behind the scenes at the Wartime Farm
A farm featured in a BBC documentary series has opened its virtual doors to show what life is like during lockdown.
The assistant farm ranger at Manor Farm in Botley, 19-year-old Jessica Dobson, is working with a limited number of staff while it remains closed to visitors.
The site was featured in Wartime Farm, a historical documentary series that showed the running of a farm during World War Two.
A film by Richard George
-
29 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-52455394/coronavirus-behind-the-scenes-at-the-wartime-farmRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window