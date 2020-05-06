'They're charismatic, cute, playful and naughty'

Media player
Coronavirus: Red squirrel project aims to map habitat
A wildlife charity is asking for help in spotting red squirrels during lockdown.
Helen Butler from the Wight Squirrel Project on the Isle of Wight has been rescuing red squirrels for over 30 years.
She is appealing for people to participate with the project and become citizen scientists to help map the mammals' habitat.
A film by Richard George
06 May 2020
