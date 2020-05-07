'We're still rescuing wildlife during lockdown'
A wildlife rescue centre says it has been seeing more garden-related animal injuries during lockdown.

Staff at Hart Wildlife Rescue are advising people to continue seeking help if they find injured wildlife.

They say that while injuries on the roads are down, people should be more careful when driving, as animals will have become accustomed to their being fewer vehicles on the roads.

A film by Laura Ancell and Curtis Lancaster

