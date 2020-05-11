The father and son team spreading messages of hope

Media player
Coronavirus: Father and son create HopeCasts during lockdown
A father and son from Winchester have started a musical project to collect people's messages of hope online.
Arsalan Usmani came up with the HopeCast as a way to get his nine-year-old son Ibraheem to be more creative during the coronavirus lockdown.
The pair have been asking people to send in voice recordings, which they give a musical soundtrack and upload to the internet.
They say their mission is to "spread hope not the virus".
Video journalist: Emily Ford
11 May 2020
