The father and son team spreading messages of hope

Video

A father and son from Winchester have started a musical project to collect people's messages of hope online.

Arsalan Usmani came up with the HopeCast as a way to get his nine-year-old son Ibraheem to be more creative during the coronavirus lockdown.

The pair have been asking people to send in voice recordings, which they give a musical soundtrack and upload to the internet.

They say their mission is to "spread hope not the virus".

Video journalist: Emily Ford