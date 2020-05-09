Fauxrovision: 'It's just bonkers really isn't it?'

Video

Disappointed fans of the cancelled Eurovision Song Contest have organised their own virtual version in lockdown.

Peta Howell and her friends and family from Farnborough organised Fauxrovision, and asked people to record and upload their own songs.

The event was won by Leon Smith who was representing North Macedonia with his song Hands Up Around The World.

Lou Lou and MC Mig, a pair of howling dogs, entered for the UK and received the customary "nul points".

A film by Simon Marks