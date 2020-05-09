'We're like caged birds'

Video

A fifth generation showman from Southampton has said the coronavirus crisis could be "the end of the British travelling fairground".

His industry should be booming at this time of year, but Charles Cole said its rides were rusting away in storage.

Owners faced the financial hit of having to pay credit on unused attractions, as well as paying for compulsory testing and insurance, he added.

The Showmen's Guild of Great Britain say there were 25,000 fairground workers in the UK who should be running more than 4,000 attractions.

