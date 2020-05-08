Media player
Isle of Wight sings We'll Meet Again for VE Day
People on the Isle of Wight joined in a mass sing-a-long to mark VE Day.
Hundreds of islanders sang We'll Meet Again on their doorsteps after the Clap for the NHS on Thursday evening.
Members of the 1940s-inspired group Company B UK performed the song as it played on Isle of Wight Radio, while others filmed themselves singing along.
The harmony singing group is raising money for the island's Earl Mountbatten Hospice.
08 May 2020
