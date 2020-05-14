'They rely on you at their most vulnerable time'
Coronavirus: Behind the front line at Winchester hospital

They are in close contact with Covid-19 patients, both in life and in death, but they are not medical staff.

Thousands of hospital porters, cleaners, caterers and admin staff are playing a vital role in keeping the NHS running.

Royal Hampshire County Hospital in Winchester invited the BBC to meet the support staff working during the coronavirus crisis.

A film by Alastair Fee and Nikki Mitchell

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques. The BBC donated PPE to the hospital to replace those used during filming.

