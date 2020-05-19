'Bin day' is Basil Brush's lockdown highlight

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Bin day is lockdown highlight for children's TV star
Normally at this time of year entertainer Basil Brush would be packing his fox-sized suitcase ready to perform at events and festivals across the country.
However with large gatherings cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the veteran children's television character, who has family local to Winchester and in Dorset, has had to find other ways to amuse himself.
Arguably the UK's most famous fox, gives a sneaky peak inside his 'lockdown lair' and explains why he gets a special lunch on a Tuesday.
19 May 2020
