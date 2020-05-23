Video

With mass-participation events postponed or cancelled, runners have been turning to virtual races instead to help their mental health.

The online alternatives allow people to complete their "race" in their own time and remain socially distanced.

The Southampton Marathon, which was due to take place at the end of April, has been postponed until August.

So runners are also being given the option to complete the race and submit their times and routes online to claim a finisher's medal.

Video journalist: James Edwards

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.