'Nursing home Covid-19 testing needs to improve'

Video

A nursing home manager has criticised the coronavirus testing system over delays and inconclusive results.

The Home of Comfort charity home in Southsea, Hampshire, has 24 residents and 51 members of staff.

Bursar Robin Hall said its first batch of tests had to be discarded because it was not collected in time, and half the results of a second were "void".

A third batch of 72 tests has now been completed.

The Department of Health and Social Care says it will work with the home and is improving call centre information.

A film by Rich George

This story was produced using safe social distancing techniques and material filmed by staff at the nursing home.