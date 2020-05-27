'I can't go back in there, I'm really frightened'

Video

For men and women experiencing domestic abuse, coronavirus restrictions have made it harder than ever to find somewhere to turn.

One woman has told the BBC how she couldn't initially leave her partner during lockdown and since being re-housed has found it hard to buy furniture and other items for her new home.

Reports of domestic violence to UK police forces during the first month of the coronavirus lockdown showed significant regional variations, a BBC investigation has found.

However, charity Refuge reported a much higher rise in calls to its helpline.

If you've been affected by any of the issues in this story you can contact BBC Action Line here.

A film by Abby Newbery and Talia Slack. The reconstruction was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.