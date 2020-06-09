'Women turn to street sex work because of Covid'

Video

Street sex workers are at a greater risk of violent assaults and rape during the coronavirus pandemic, a charity has said.

The Amber Chaplains, who work in Southampton, say women are finding it harder to earn money during lockdown so have been taking more risks.

Charity workers carry out patrols twice a week and hand out bags of supplies to the women, including snacks, face masks and condoms.

They say that women have been too scared to report violent assaults because they fear being arrested.

Video journalist: Ben Moore

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques and if you've been affected by any of the issues in this film you can contact BBC Action Line here.