Army recruits complete virtual training

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Parade for army recruits who complete virtual training
For the first time in Army history, new recruits have carried out part of their training online and at home because of the coronavirus lockdown measures.
On Friday, they took part in a socially distanced passing-out parade at the Army Training Regiment in Winchester, after successfully completing their course.
The event was streamed live on social media as family and friends weren't allowed to attend.
Reporter: Steve Humphrey
-
05 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-52937604/parade-for-army-recruits-who-complete-virtual-trainingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window