Pest controllers are receiving more reports of rats around homes and gardens during the coronavirus lockdown.

The British Pest Control Association has seen a 51% rise in rat call-outs since March, which experts said could be because restaurants and shops are closed.

Professor of Ecology at Greenwich University, Steven Belmain, said the animals are looking for alterative food sources.

Dan Dobson, a Hampshire pest controller, said some people have even reported being "harassed" by rodents.

Video journalist: Abby Newbery

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.