'Pick a side and stop being silent'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portsmouth consultant talks about experiences of racism
A hospital consultant has posted a video on social media talking about his experiences of racism during his career.
Dr Partha Kar, a diabetes consultant at the QA Hospital in Portsmouth says that on every step of his career 'colour has been an issue.'
In a video posted on Twitter that has had thousands of views, he says: "If there is ever a time to pick a side, it's now" and has called on people to stop being silent.
-
09 Jun 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-england-hampshire-52979337/portsmouth-consultant-talks-about-experiences-of-racismRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window