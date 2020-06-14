School ready for students and teachers to return

Video

After three months of lockdown learning through online platforms, some Year 10 and Year 12 pupils in England are heading back to school.

As part of lockdown restrictions easing, students will be able to go back to class under social distancing measures.

At Swanmore College in Hampshire teachers say they are excited to be back with their students and for the children of key workers who have been in since the start, it's time to see their friends again.

Video Journalist: Emily Ford