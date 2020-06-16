‘How do you socially distance on a rollercoaster?’
Coronavirus: Tourist attractions preparing to reopen

Tourist attractions forced to close during the lockdown are putting social distancing measures in place and preparing to reopen.

While some non-essential retailers and attractions such as zoos and gardens have been able to reopen, many places are still shut.

Behind closed doors, businesses are stepping up their preparations in the hope they will soon be able to welcome visitors again.

A film by Ben Moore and Marcus Gaines

This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.

