'I didn't get to finish my university experience'

Coronavirus: University graduates face an uncertain future
Students graduating this summer have been left facing uncertain futures after the coronavirus lockdown put their plans on hold.
The BBC has spoken to third year students Carolyn Mahy from the New Forest, Georgia Anderson from Winchester, and Sophia McCall from Bournemouth.
They described how their university experiences have been affected, and what it means for their work, housing and travel plans.
Video journalist: Charlie Edmonds
18 Jun 2020
