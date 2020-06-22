Media player
Coronavirus: Social tree climbing 'boosts mental health'
A Hampshire company that teaches people to climb trees has seen a surge in interest as lockdown restrictions begin to ease.
Syd Howell started giving lessons to people in Hamble last year, but the coronavirus pandemic has forced him to put his business on hold.
Now he has changed his methods to allow people to stay safe at height, and socially distance while in the trees.
Tree climbers say their sport can help people's mental health.
Video journalist: Ben Moore
This story was filmed using safe social distancing techniques.
