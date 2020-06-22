Video

Video shot from lifeboat shows an RNLI crew coming to the aid of a yacht which had become pinned to the side of the Sandbanks chain ferry in Poole Harbour.

The 24ft (7m) shrimper, with two people onboard, had become entangled with the vehicle and passenger ferry as it headed to the Sandbanks side in choppy conditions on Sunday afternoon.

The Sandbanks Ferry Company said its crew safely brought the couple on board the ferry. Neither was injured. The lifeboat crew used a tow rope to free the stricken yacht.

The collision did not result in any structural damage to the ferry, which was able to resume its service later in the afternoon.

RNLI helm Jonathan Clark said: "The conditions played a part in the incident, with a strong ebb tide and a gusting south westerly wind, it really did not help the situation. The elements can be unforgiving."