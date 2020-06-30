'It's still overwhelming but things are good'

Video

Junior doctor Molly Dineen graduated early so she could help work on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

The 24-year-old from Winchester, Hampshire, has kept a video diary since graduating from the University of Exeter.

She says that while things at the Royal Cornwall Hospital can still be "overwhelming" she has settled into the job.

Molly was among hundreds of Interim Foundation Doctors who joined the NHS early, in a bid to relieve pressure on more experienced doctors tackling the pandemic.

Video journalist: Emily Ford