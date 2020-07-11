Video

A charity that supports young people at risk of becoming homeless says it needs more volunteers to help house them.

Step by Step, based in Aldershot, Hampshire, matches young people leaving the care system or in a difficult family situation with those who can offer them a home.

17-year-old Olivia started living with Sarah in March when she moved out of a hostel.

The charity has 240 host families and more than 30 young people on its waiting list across Hampshire, Wiltshire, Dorset, the Isle of Wight, Berkshire, Surrey and West Sussex.

